Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 400,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,870,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 17,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,559,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,906,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $35,756,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.