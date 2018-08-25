Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,819,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

