Misonix (MSON) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Misonix from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Misonix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $18.60 on Friday. Misonix has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Misonix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.23% of Misonix worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices.

