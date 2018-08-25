Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.20471837273 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cann increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.60 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $501,674.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 193,050 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

