Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NERV opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after buying an additional 219,405 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

