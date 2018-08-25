Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) and Spok (SPOK) Critical Survey

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ: SPOK) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 1.86% 3.46% 1.16% Spok -10.59% 2.07% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Millicom International Cellular and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33 Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Spok’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 0.96 $85.00 million N/A N/A Spok $171.18 million 1.77 -$15.30 million N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Spok on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.