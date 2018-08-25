MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Stake Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 295,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $412.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.61 million. research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

