Middlefield Banc Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 60.7% per year over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.19. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.64%. sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MBCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, Director William J. Skidmore sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $35,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $61,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.