Middleby (MIDD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.57.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby stock opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Middleby has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Middleby by 6.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 261.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.