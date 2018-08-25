Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Increased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,031,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 247,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

