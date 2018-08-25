Michaels Companies (MIK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Michaels Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.305570711112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

