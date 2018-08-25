Michael K. Burke Sells 13,845 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Michael K. Burke sold 13,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $383,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

