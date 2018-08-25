MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

