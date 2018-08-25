Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €12.50 ($14.20) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Commerzbank set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($14.55) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.88 ($14.64).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.94 ($13.57) on Thursday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.