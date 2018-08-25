Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

MLAB opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $806.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,050,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,989 shares of company stock worth $3,806,957. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,064,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

