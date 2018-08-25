Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “$36.20” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. 14,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.96%. equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 119.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

