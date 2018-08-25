Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) CEO Sells $197,600.00 in Stock

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.95 on Friday. Mentor Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.