Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at SunTrust Banks

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.92.
Shares of MDT opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.