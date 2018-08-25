Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at SunTrust Banks

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

