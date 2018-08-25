Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.
NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $96.50.
In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
