Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.