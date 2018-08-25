Medical Facilities Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (DR)

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE:DR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$15.53. 60,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,493. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$12.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24.

DR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

