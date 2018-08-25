MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.89 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00265655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00149655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035471 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20]’s launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,159,334,223 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Kryptono and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

