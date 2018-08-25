McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

