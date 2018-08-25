McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stake Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of McGrath RentCorp worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $57.79 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $186,076.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $108,767.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,716 shares in the company, valued at $115,641.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,373 shares of company stock worth $743,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

