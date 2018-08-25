Matrix Service (MTRX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,135.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 17,816 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $52,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,684. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,440,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 876,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 427,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

