Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline consists of VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503, which are in preclinical trail stage. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:MATN opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Mateon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

