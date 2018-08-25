Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Million (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $398,391.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00263648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00150653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032081 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

