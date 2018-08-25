Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (PRGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 440,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 342,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,878,000 after buying an additional 223,756 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 172,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $40.60 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

