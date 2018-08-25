Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,960.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 5,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,139. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,737,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 94.1% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 970,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 955,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 136,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

