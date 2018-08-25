Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Receives $20.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 10,284,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,967,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 474.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,245,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,995,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 771.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,720,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21,619.1% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,283,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,759,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

