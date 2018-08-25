ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Receives $113.67 Average PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,067. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

