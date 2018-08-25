Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 187,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,025,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 695,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First of Long Island by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 180,053 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

In other news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $128,340.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.90 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $559.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.60.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLIC. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.00.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.