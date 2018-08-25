Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 284,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 79,904 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $26.25 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

