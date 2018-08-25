Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OneMain by 907.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneMain by 153.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

