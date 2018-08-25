Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News stories about Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magnolia Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 49.0945106495845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- $236.71 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
- Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Boosted by Imperial Capital (americanbankingnews.com)
- New energy co. led by former Oxy CEO to acquire South Texas assets from another Houston co. (bizjournals.com)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- Analyzing Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) (americanbankingnews.com)
MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92). analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.