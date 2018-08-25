Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News stories about Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magnolia Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 49.0945106495845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. 402,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,891. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92). analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.