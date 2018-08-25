Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92).

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

