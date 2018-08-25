Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.