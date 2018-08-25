Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $76,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 1,446.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 517,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 172.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 323,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $30,842,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,414.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $2,985,702.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,606.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,021 shares of company stock worth $8,503,784 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $134.01 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.