Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 19.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 290,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,636,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.