Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 111,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.45.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $259.98 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

