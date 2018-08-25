Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.33 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 379,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 582,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 187,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

