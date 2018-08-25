LSV Asset Management Sells 8,200 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $26,319.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $100,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $388,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.60. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.11%. research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

