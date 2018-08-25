LSV Asset Management Raises Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.18. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

