LSV Asset Management Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,918,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.41. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

