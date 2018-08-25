Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $205.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.71 million.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

