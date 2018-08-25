Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 35.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,058,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 31.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 365,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,195.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.