Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on October 5th

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.35) on Friday. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, August 20th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 172 ($2.20) to GBX 181 ($2.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Londonmetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

In related news, insider Suzanne Avery acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £36,600 ($46,785.12). Also, insider Mark Stirling sold 209,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £393,688.92 ($503,245.46).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

