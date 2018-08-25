LiteBar Hits Market Capitalization of $86,307.00 (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One LiteBar coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiteBar has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBar has a market capitalization of $86,307.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiteBar Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 949,659 coins. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co . LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

