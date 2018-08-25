Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Vermillion, Inc. (VRML)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 331.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vermillion were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Get Vermillion alerts:

In other news, CEO Valerie Barber Palmieri purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,592.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Harry Beechey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 291,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,931 and sold 33,473 shares valued at $16,837. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRML opened at $0.62 on Friday. Vermillion, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Vermillion had a negative net margin of 398.14% and a negative return on equity of 201.03%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Vermillion Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.