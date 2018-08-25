Linamar (LNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.59

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$52.59 and last traded at C$52.91, with a volume of 131816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.65.

Several research firms have commented on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$298,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $361,460.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.