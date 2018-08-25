Legg Mason Sees Unusually High Options Volume (LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 991 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 747% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $31.66 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $747.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Legg Mason by 183.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Legg Mason by 42.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

